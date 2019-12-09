Many are without water services at Big White (Photo courtesy of Big White Facebook page)

Hundreds of people at Big White without water

A water main rupture has affected approximately 50 per cent of people in the upper village

A water main rupture at Big White Ski Resort has left hundreds of people without water on Monday.

According to resort vice president Michael Ballingall, approximately 50 per cent of people staying at the resort’s upper village are affected. Shower, dishwashers and tap water are all impacted.

In a statement, Big White Ski Resort said it’s working to fix the issue.

“We have found the rupture, are conducting a repair, and will immediately start re-charging the system,” said the statement.

“Water conservation is critical at this time in order to get the entire system recharged.”

To help address the problem, the resort is connecting its Powder Chair water treatment plant onto the village system to speed up the process.

Ballingall said he expects everyone to have water services again at approximately 4 p.m.

