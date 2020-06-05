Hundreds of people gather at Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Black Lives Matter protest in Kelowna - Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News

Hundreds of people are gathering in Stuart Park for a rally in support of the black community in Kelowna.

Organized by two black women Paige Harrison and Kermisha Pereira, the rally is meant to be peaceful and bring light to the ongoing protests in the U.S.

Many came out to supoort the Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna. pic.twitter.com/GfBZgOeqCt — twila m amato (@twilamam) June 5, 2020

The protests started last week after an unarmed black man, George Floyd, died in Minnesota police custody. Some protests have turned into violent riots.

Harrison and Pereira emphasized Friday’s event is a peaceful protest and all they want is to give people a chance to have an open conversation about people of colour’s experiences.

The two are set to take the mic to encourage others to share their stories of discrimination and racism in the Okanagan.

Earlier on Friday, several black community groups stated they wouldn’t be supporting the Black Lives Matter rally.

Hearth, an association of black and Indigenous women, posted they didn’t support the rally because “it was founded without the consultation, consent, or leadership of the larger black community in the Okanagan and also the First Nations who govern these territories.”

While many of those who are gathered in Stuart Park are wearing masks, the recommended six-feet of social distancing, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, is not being adhered to by all due to the number of people in the area.

Black Lives Matter rally underway in downtown Kelowna. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/6l7cVjP7j9 — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) June 5, 2020

More to come.

