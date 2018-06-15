Hundreds of families from the Okanagan and Kootenays support JDRF at the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes on Saturday, June 10. Contributed

Hundreds of people walk to end type 1 diabetes

Together they raised $90,000

On June 10, hundreds of people from the Okanagan and West Kootenays came together to put an end to type 1 diabetes by participating in the 2018 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Together, they raised $90,000 which will be used to fund type 1 diabetes research through JDRF and JDRF’s Canadian Clinical Trial Network.

“We are consistently, steadily making progress in pursuit of a cure for type one diabetes. We are fundraising so that we can continue to push these advances forward,” Shannon Jolley, manager of fundraising and development, JDRF Okanagan and Kootenays said in a press release. “Thanks to events such as the Sun Life Walk, JDRF is currently funding more than 50 human clinical trials, several of which are in the advanced stages of clinical testing.”

This year marks Sun Life Financial’s first year as title sponsor of the event. “We see firsthand the impact diabetes can have on an individual and their family. Our purpose as a company is to help our clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. We focus our wellness programs on the mental, physical and financial wellbeing of our clients – with diabetes touching all three of these key areas,” Jason Schnitzler, Financial Centre Manager said. “Since announcing our support of diabetes in 2012, we’ve proudly committed over $22 million globally to the cause. We look forward to continuing our work with JDRF in a way that educates and empowers Canadians to get more involved and team up with us in the fight against diabetes.”

For more information please visit their website jdrfwalk.ca

Hundreds of people walk to end type 1 diabetes

