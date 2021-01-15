Hunter charged, fined for poaching immature moose in West Kelowna

A hunter has pled guilty in Kelowna courts for killing an illegal bull moose, and has been fined accordingly.

On the morning of Nov. 11, a Kelowna Conservation Officer came across a pickup truck coming down Glenrosa Road, in West Kelowna.

The driver, Richard Fischer, was found to be in possession of an illegal bull moose, which he shot that morning.

“He had taken steps to cover up the fact that it was illegal, however during the morning investigation, these steps were uncovered,” explained the BC Conservation Officer Service in a statement.

The officer found the moose hidden under an ATV and ramp, in the box of the truck. At the kill site, the officer located the moose’s head, and antlers, chopped off with an axe. Although Fischer had removed the brow points, the antlers still depicted a 3×3 point bull moose, according to the conservation service.

This is considered immature, and illegal. The moose and Fischer’s firearm used to kill the animal were seized.

On Dec. 21, Fischer pled guilty on two charges under the BC Wildlife Act and was fined $4,900. He was also issued a one-year court-ordered hunting license suspension and must undergo training before hunting again.

Report violations by calling the RAPP line, at 1-877-952-7277.

READ: 13 more cases of COVID-19 tied to Big White Mountain cluster

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court