Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hammer parts of eastern Newfoundland today as hurricane Chris tracks towards the region.

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken into a post-tropical storm as it moves northeast and tracks over the southeastern tip of the Avalon Peninsula Thursday evening.

Rain warnings have been issued for some eastern parts of the province, where up to 70 millimetres of rain could fall Thursday afternoon and evening.

The national weather forecaster warned that similar tropical air masses have produced rainfall rates of up to 25 millimetres per hour, so flash floods and water pooling on roads is possible.

As well, wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour are expected for parts of the Avalon Peninsula including St. John’s, N.L.

Forecasters say ocean swells of up to eight metres are possible where Chris makes landfall, while other areas can expect ocean swells of up to five metres.

Ocean swells along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia could reach up to three metres today.

Related: Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Related: Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour
Next story
Kelowna card game gains popularity by starting campfire conversation

Just Posted

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in Kelowna

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

Kelowna cannabis company waiting to receive licence

Zen Labs was recently inspected by Health Canada to receive its cannabis licence

Your comments on how Vancouver Career College cut its courses due to a homeless shelter

The Kelowna college listed safety concerns for its students as a reason for closure

Kelowna card game gains popularity by starting campfire conversation

Basecamp Card Co. is taking off in the Okanagan

“The Dream Agency is Hiring!” looks to inspire it’s audience

The evening of laughs, poetry and music fueled by talent and dreams

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Okanagan man nominated for Canadian Country Music Association awards

Penticton-based Invictus Entertainment up for a number of CCMA awards

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Most Read