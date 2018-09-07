Husky to briefly drop gas price in select B.C. cities

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. gassing up will be a bit cheaper

Gas prices are hovering around $1.41 across the Okanagan today, but it looks like there will be a one hour reprieve for some motorists.

Husky stations across the province announced on Twitter early Friday morning that they would be dropping their price for regular gas by 10 cents from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday Sept. 7.

Will you be stopping by?

