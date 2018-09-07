Husky to briefly drop gas price in select B.C. cities

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. gassing up will be a bit cheaper

Gas prices are hovering around $1.41 across the Okanagan today, but it looks like there will be a one hour reprieve for some motorists.

PRICE DROP at Lake Country Husky in Lake Country we’re dropping our price for regular gas by 10 cents for 1 hour from 10:00am-11:00am today Friday September 7, at Lake Country Husky, 10550 BC-97, Lake Country, BC V4V 1V3 #myHuskyGasDeals #BCGas pic.twitter.com/tM4NcTC068 — myHusky (@myhusky) September 7, 2018

Husky stations across the province announced on Twitter early Friday morning that they would be dropping their price for regular gas by 10 cents from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday Sept. 7.

Will you be stopping by?

PRICE DROP at Fairview Husky in Penticton we’re dropping our price for regular gas by 10 cents for 1 hour from 10:00am-11:00am today Friday September 7, at Fairview Husky – 1436 Fairview Rd, Penticton, BC V2A 6A2 #myHuskyGasDeals #BCGas pic.twitter.com/yLaE6iaccS — myHusky (@myhusky) September 7, 2018

