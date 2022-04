A two-vehicle crash closed parts of Highway 97 northbound in West Kelowna on Monday.

Around 2:40 p.m., reports came in of the collision at Hwy. 97 and Elk Road, with a rescue crew and four police vehicles attending the scene.

Northbound traffic was left with one lane open. No injuries have been reported.

