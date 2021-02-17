If Kat Peters (right) wins she will use the prize money for a downpayment on a house. She said she wants stability for her family. (Submitted)

If Kat Peters (right) wins she will use the prize money for a downpayment on a house. She said she wants stability for her family. (Submitted)

‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

Two local women are in the Inked magazine cover-model contest: Kat Peters and Jennifer Bowden

Kat Peters doesn’t think of herself as a model so when the chance came to enter a competition to be featured on the cover of a prominent tattoo magazine, she entered on a whim.

“I was like, I have tattoos, I have a great personality, I am hilarious and the prize money would go to a house,” she said with a laugh.

Inked magazine hosts a contest yearly for their next cover model. The winner is chosen by the voting public. According to the competition, people can vote once daily and have options to purchase more votes with 25 per cent of the proceeds going to the MusiCares Foundation.

“I love tattoos, I love music and that Inked mag stands for everything I really love, so…” Peters said.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with Mission: Surprise Valentine

If she wins the $25,000 prize, she will be using the money for a down payment on a house.

“I have accomplished so many things in life and the owning a home thing, that really gets me,” she said. “That’s the one I want. I want my family to feel secure, that is the biggest thing for me.”

Peters’ parents paid for her first tattoo when she was 18 years old to stop her from drawing black and red markers all over her arms.

She has a couple of matching tattoos with her sisters — a heart on her sleeve and a tacokat, but her largest is the Valkyrie wings that cover her back.

“I think a Valkyrie is a fighter and I am a fighter. I have been through some crap in my life, I always end up standing back up,” she said.

Each wing took 6.5 hours, her maximum sitting time. She said she was feeling antsy for the last hour or so.

For Peters, tattoos are healing.

She said she meditates while she is getting them, referring to it as a stress relief.

“We are a bit of a canvas in my eyes, whether you want to be tattooed or not,” she said. “We are scarred and my scars, they are baby scars, but then I have my tattoo scars, they are my healing scars.”

This competition is a chance for Peters to come out of her shell, something that developed when she was bullied as a kid.

“All of my tattoos mean something,” she said. “For me that (first) one was like a caterpillar escaping its shell. It’s a little butterfly.”

The third round of the competition closes Feb. 18, with the top-voted participants moving to the quarter-finals. Voting in the next round will be from Feb. 19-25. If Peters wins that round, she moves on to the semi-finals, with voting Feb. 26-March 4. The finals start March 5 and end March 11.

Find more information and the link to vote at cover.inkedmag.com/2021/kat-peters

Peters is vying against Jennifer Bowden, another competitor from Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Revelstoke mom vying to be next Inked magazine model

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

contest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

She likes to get dolled up but she prefers to be in Carhartts and work boots, and spends lots of time hunting. (Submitted)

She likes to get dolled up but she prefers to be in Carhartts and work boots, and spends lots of time hunting. (Submitted)

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)

Previous story
Granddaughter of Penticton hit-and-run victim pleas for driver to come forward
Next story
Kelowna Mountie denies rape allegation

Just Posted

Tonya and Robert Kuchma of Kelowna died in a vehicle crash in Kamloops. (Facebook)
Kelowna couple dies in Highway 1 crash

The crash, involving a semi-trailer, happened on Family Day in Kamloops

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie denies rape allegation

Chad Lincoln Vance took the stand during the second day of his sexual assault trial Wednesday

Melayna Neufeld is raising funds for a lawyer to help her fight for a better compensation rate from WorkSafeBC. (Melayna Neufeld)
$27 a day: West Kelowna woman challenges WorkSafeBC compensation rates

Melayna Neufeld was injured at work when she was 17 and is now an amputee

The washrooms under construction on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream were vandalized overnight Monday, Feb. 15. (Regional District of North Okanagan photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail washrooms vandalized

Coldstream washrooms spray painted while under construction

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna driver ticketed after running red light, causing 3-car collision

The incident happened on Tuesday night, Feb. 16

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

The Kitimat RCMP responded to false alarms, an apartment fire and more between Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Loaded gun, drugs seized after truck stolen from Vernon

Two arrested in early morning incident Wednesday

A makeshift cold-weather camp that popped over Family Day long weekend in Parksville, located in the back parking lot of St. Anne’s church. (Mandy Moraes photo)
As snow falls on shelter-free B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp

‘There’s no doors open and these people are literally freezing’

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The B.C. Liberals lost seats in Langley, Chilliwack and the B.C. Interior to the NDP in the snap election held a week later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February, party says

Andrew Wilkinson’s resignation official after three months

McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Police dig trapped B.C. senior out of his snow-covered tent home in a suburban yard

Man told officers of his arrangement with homeowner to live in the yard

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)
‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

Two local women are in the Inked magazine cover-model contest: Kat Peters and Jennifer Bowden

68-year-old Penticton man Ned Captroppa was killed in a hit-and-run at the at intersection of Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo Avenue Monday, Feb. 15, 20201. (Contributed by April Richards)
Granddaughter of Penticton hit-and-run victim pleas for driver to come forward

Ned Captroppa, 68, was killed in a downtown hit-and-run on Family Day, Feb. 15

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Most Read