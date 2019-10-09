Genesa Greening, CEO of BC Women’s Health Foundation in Vancouver for the release of a research report titled ‘In Her Words: Women’s experience with the healthcare system in BC’ on Oct. 9, 2019. (Black Press Media photo)

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

Roughly one-in-three B.C. women don’t feel that their health needs are being met, a new study has revealed, and the BC Women’s Health Foundation is calling on governments to increase female-focused medical research.

A new report released Wednesday offered a first-of-its-kind look into what the foundation is calling a gender gap in Canada’s healthcare system.

The foundation, in partnership with the Pacific Blue Cross, surveyed women through consultations and focus groups and found that just over half said they felt that a physician had diminished or overlooked their symptoms at least once.

“It took me three years to receive a Lyme Disease diagnosis,” one woman told the foundation.

“I was misdiagnosed by my doctor, and then dismissed by seven doctors after that, each only recommending anti-anxiety medication. But I knew deep down something was seriously wrong.”

Three-in-ten women reported challenges accessing healthcare that they needed within the last year.

More immigrant and Indigenous women reported facing barriers and stigma by doctors in B.C. than other women, the report found.

More than three quarters – or 83 per cent – of Indigenous women aged 16 to 24 reported challenges accessing care they needed.

“I have re-occurring pancreatis,” one woman said. “They stigmatized me as an alcoholic, but I don’t drink. I was hospitalized, my levels went up while I was in the hospital and then they apologized for accusing me of drinking. But I have tattoos, and they judge you, and that stigma follows you.”

Genesa Greening, foundation’s CEO, said the findings indicate a need for change to improve equitable healthcare for women.

Greening told a room of foundation members and the public that healthcare research on diseases has historically been based on male anatomy, despite an acknowledgment that female biology is so different. That means that the male body became the baseline for preventable illnesses.

“Both biology and social factors need to be considered,” she said, adding that it is pretty easy to see that uniformed healthcare system will cause inequalities.

