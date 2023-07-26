The Dairy Queen in Oliver opened in May. (Jen’s Interior Painting)

The Dairy Queen in Oliver opened in May. (Jen’s Interior Painting)

‘I scream, you scream’ a truck careens into Oliver Dairy Queen

Luckily no one was injured in the incident

A scary crash at the new Dairy Queen in Oliver ended with a lot of damage but could have been much worse as a pickup truck narrowly missed hitting people before smashing into the building Monday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., Oliver RCMP and ambulance responded to the scene at the DQ where the driver of a white pickup lost control, taking out the staircase and railings blocking the drive-thru.

Alcohol was ruled out as a contributing factor, said police. Witness evidence suggests that the driver, an Oliver man, suffered a medical emergency at the time of driving.

The driver told police he had just picked up pizza from around the corner and lost consciousness as he was turning from Highway 97 onto Veterans Way.

The driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and issued a Notice of Driving Suspension and a medical review has been recommended to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles. The matter remains under investigation, confirmed Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

READ MORE: Oliver Dairy Queen finally opens

READ MORE: Neighbourhood brouhaha draws police to Okanagan Falls

car crashOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton imposes Stage 3 watering restrictions
Next story
Kayaker and boat captain missing on Okanagan lakes

Just Posted

Image
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

Kelowna Fire Department Hall #1 on Enterprise Avenue. (Steven Lin)
Kelowna Fire Department finds bargain on new fire engine

Caution tape has been put up at the Lake Okanagan Resort dock by Okanagan Lake Boat Rentals after a woman fell through a gap in the rubber mats. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Woman falls through dock during family’s Okanagan vacation

Heidi cat is available for adoption. (AlleyCats)
AlleyCats: Playful feline needs a home