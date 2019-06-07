ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia has announced that their new rate model will include increasing costs of optional insurance coverage for bad drivers.

Beginning in the fall, impaired driving, excessive speeding and distracted driving will result in increased premiums after the first conviction, ICBC announced Thursday. Meanwhile, minor offences such as failing to stop, failing to yield, speeding and not wearing a seat belt will result in premium increases after two convictions.

The increases will begin Sept. 1, but will impact any of the eligible infractions after Monday, June 10.

ICBC has yet to announce exactly how much drivers’ premiums will increase.

The insurance corporation estimates that 75 per cent of drivers in B.C. will see a decrease in their premiums. Roughly 10 per cent of ICBC customers have two or more minor driving convictions, or a serious driving offence, in the past three years. However, they pay the same for optional coverage as drivers who have no convictions.

Basic insurance will also be switching to a driver-based model in September, which means that crashes follow the driver instead of the vehicle.

These changes are a part of the B.C. NDP government’s overhaul of the crown corporation, which lost a total of $1.18 billion in the last fiscal year.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Most Read