ICBC warns of deadly crashes on last long weekend in Okanagan

This car was involved in a crash and wound up off the road near R.E. Mountain Secondary Tuesday night. (Photo submitted) (Photo submitted)

Every Labour Day long weekend, approximately five people die and 580 people are injured in 2,100 crashes across the province. In the Southern Interior, on average, 81 people are injured in 330 crashes every year. Whether you’ll be driving a car or riding a motorcycle over the long weekend, ICBC is asking you to share the road and do your part to drive smart.

On highways, expect to see many RVs, motorcyclists and trucks. If you’re staying in town, expect more pedestrians and cyclists on the road. The key to sharing the road safely is to stay focused on driving and look out for the road users around you. Avoid distractions which will take your eyes off the road and your mind off driving.

Related: Judge criticizes Yellowknife RCMP for jailing intoxicated sex assault victim

ICBC’s Drive Smart tips for sharing the road:

You can only see motorcycles when you really look for them. Leave plenty of space when passing a motorcycle and allow at least three seconds of following distance.

Crashes with trucks and RVs are usually much more serious due to their sheer size and weight. Keep clear of their blind spots – when following, you should be able to see both mirrors of the RV or truck in front of you. If you’re behind a slow moving RV or truck climbing up a hill, leave extra space and be patient as they’re probably trying their best to keep up with the flow of traffic.

Most crashes with cyclists and pedestrians happen at intersections so always look for them – especially before turning. Make eye contact if you can, so they can anticipate your next move.

Check road conditions at DriveBC.ca before you leave. Be realistic about travel times and accept delays that may arise. Don’t rush to make up time – slow down to reduce your risk of crashing and arrive at your destination safely. You also save fuel by driving at a safe and steady speed.

Related: Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.