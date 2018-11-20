ICBC is warning drivers and pedestrians of the high numbers of crashes in mall parking lots during the holiday season (Wikimedia Commons)

ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots

Over 150,000 accidents happened during the holiday season last year

ICBC is reminding holiday shoppers to be especially careful in the upcoming weeks as the shopping season also marks a high season for parking lot accidents.

Across the province in 2017 there were approximately 150,000 crashes in parking lots, which resulted in 5,400 injuries. This averages out to about 200 crashes per parking lot.

While most crashes are at low speeds and only result in vehicle damage, the aftermath can result in an onslaught of headaches from ICBC claims, and pose potential danger to pedestrians.

Most accidents happen in December, on Fridays and Saturdays between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

ICBC is reminding drivers to keep an eye out for busy shoppers on foot, and recommends parking farther away from a mall entrance if possible, and to park their cars facing out to limit blind spots.

It also ask drivers not to block traffic as they wait to pick someone up, to pay attention to the directional arrows and stop signs and– as one ice princess famously sang– just to “let it go” when it comes to fighting with another driver over a parking spot.

For more information, you can visit icbc.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
UPDATE: Morning crash shuts down Kamloops road
Next story
Your morning news in 90: Nov. 20, 2018

Just Posted

ICBC urging drivers to exercise caution in parking lots

Insurance corporation says each Christmas there are hundreds of crashes in mall parking lots

CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

Engineering One Design competition showcase to feature life-saving projects

UBC Okanagan engineering students were tasked with designing a safer donation bin

Canada Post strikes continue in Kelowna

CUPW workers are in negotiation according to Canada Post

Kelowna lotto winner: ‘You never think it’s going to be you’

Kelowna’s Nick Pisio is now one million dollars richer after lotto win.

VIDEO: Two officers of B.C. Legislature escorted out amid investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Festival lights up the Okanagan

Hanukkah celebrations planned for Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton and Oliver

Shirtless stranger loomed over couch and started stabbing, bloody B.C. murder trial hears

Colin John pleads not guilty as trial opens in 2016 Chemainus murder case

Hergott: Remembering road traffic victims

The seventh annual commemorative event will be held Wednesday evening, Nov. 21

Late 2019 too long to wait for ridesharing: B.C. Conservatives

“While the rest of the world is embracing this transportation revolution, B.C. is only now staggering slowly toward legislation on a business model that’s been mainstreamed for over a decade in other jurisdictions.”

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots

Over 150,000 accidents happened during the holiday season last year

Update: South Okanagan man wielding axe gets almost 23 months in jail

Steve Joseph Godbout was convicted of several charges in Penticton provincial court

Vernon Kokanees rule home pool

Jamboree sees swimmers from Salmon Arm, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton and Summerland compete

Most Read