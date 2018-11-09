Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

An ammonia solution purged from the equipment ended up in Surrey’s storm sewer system

An ice-making company in Surrey has been fined $350,000 after an ammonia solution purged from its equipment ended up in the city’s storm sewer system that flows into a creek where fish were killed.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says it received a report in April 2014 about dead fish in a creek near the Golden Ears Bridge and two enforcement officers with the department conducted an investigation.

It says water samples taken near the Arctic Glacier Canada Inc. facility and the sewer system were found to be harmful to fish.

The company has pleaded guilty in provincial court to violating the Fisheries Act.

READ MORE: Fatal ammonia leak at Fernie arena caused by aging cooling system, report says

The department says Arctic Glacier was also ordered to conduct an independent environmental audit of its facility to come up with a procedure for storage and disposal of aqueous ammonia and to train employees on how to manage it.

The company will also have to upgrade its ammonia-based refrigeration system and related exhaust systems.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
To change, or not to change, that is the proportional representation referendum question

Just Posted

Crash on Highway 97 C, emergency crews called in

Emergency services have been dispatched to Highway 97 C.

Kelowna Royal Canadian Legion branch donates $100,000 to JoeAnna’s House project

Legion branch donation for facility at Kelowna General Hospital is its largest single donation ever

Salvation Army Central Okanagan brings back Sharing Christmas

The food and toy program will be available in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Drive closed for the winter

Vehicles will not be allowed to access the road leading up to Knox Mountain Park

Casino workers heading back to work

Employees at four Thompson-Okanagan casinos (Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops, Kelowna) end strike

Cloudy weekend forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

The snow will stop falling Friday evening and turn to cloud

Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

An ammonia solution purged from the equipment ended up in Surrey’s storm sewer system

‘A surreal moment’: Hockey Hall of Fame class get their rings

Goalie Martin Brodeur, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, winger Martin St. Louis among inductees

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Non-compliant buoys, dock removed from Shuswap Lake

Owners were given notice in June, Transport Canada removal done in October

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Most Read