Iconic comedian set to perform in Kelowna

Graham Clark is set to perform in city on Feb. 28 and 29

More laughs and giggles will soon be coming to Kelowna.

Three-time Canadian Comedy Awards winner Graham Clark announced he’ll be performing at Freddy’s Brewpub on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 20.

READ MORE: Snowed In Comedy Tour returns to Kelowna in February

Clarks comedy portfolio includes appearances on CBC’s The Debaters, Just for Laughs and HBO’s Funny as Hell.

Clarks is also a co-host of Maximum Fun’s Stop Podcasting Yourself, which has recently passed its 600 episode.

To purchase tickets for the show, you can visit Train Wreck Comedy’s website.

