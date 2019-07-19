John Lennon, 1974: Photographed by Bob Gruen

Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen to exhibit work in Kelowna

Gruen’s portfolio includes John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, among many others.

One of the most prolific photographers in rock and roll history is coming to Kelowna to showcase some of his work.

Bob Gruen photographed some of the most significant and influential musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries and has had his work showcased on the cover of the Rolling Stone, MoMA in New York, The Brooklyn Museum and various museums, galleries, and businesses across Asia, Europe, North and South Americas.

Gruen was perhaps best known as John Lennon’s personal photographer and friend, taking several famous images of the former-Beatle including Lennon wearing the New York City t-shirt as well as standing in front of the Statue of Liberty making the peace sign.

Gruen’s work is now on display at a public exhibit at Art Lovers Gallery, located in the lobby of the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna’s Cultural District.

Gruen will be in attendance at the exhibit on Wednesday and Thursday (July 24-25) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. A Gallery confirmed RSVP is required to secure admittance.

The exhibit will include some of Gruen’s work with the Ramones, Green Day, John Lennon, Bob Dylan, The Sex Pistols, KISS, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, The Clash, Debbie Harry, David Bowie, Tina Turner, Sonny and Cher, The Who, Prince, Lady Gaga, and Patti Smith, among many others.

The work shown at the exhibit will provide the viewer with behind the scenes backstage access into intimate moments with legends from the world of music and a retrospective into Gruen’s life.

The exhibit will be on display at the Art Lovers Gallery until Aug. 14.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna car thief’s sentencing delayed
Next story
July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry supply

Just Posted

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen to exhibit work in Kelowna

Gruen’s portfolio includes John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, among many others.

Kelowna car thief’s sentencing delayed

Stanley Nickason pleaded guilty car theft charges in B.C. Supreme Court

Unusual summer snowfall at Big White Ski Resort

Snowfall in July?! Yup

Alleged impaired driver flips car near Lake Country

The incident happened early Friday morning

July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry supply

Cherry growers say this is the worst season they’ve seen in decades

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Survivorship Dragon Boat Team wins in Vernon

Team takes top spot in A division at festival

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RDOS contributes funds to arts centre workshop

South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society wants input into proposed facility

World-famous sopranos to hold concert in Okanagan

Two Canadian sopranos are bringing their world-famous voices to the Okanagan for one night only

Summerland Fall Fair to include zucchini race

Event is in honour of bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Most Read