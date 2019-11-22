Icy roads cause several accidents across Kelowna

Slippery roads across Kelowna kept emergency services busy this morning responding to several accidents across the city.

Shortly after 7 a.m. emergency services responded to a roll over near Chute Lake Road and Lark Street in the Mission. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Soon after that fire fighters were called to a four-vehicle collision on the overpass at John Hindle Drive and Highway 97 because of ice on the road. Reports indicated there were no injuries, however police shut down the overpass until the accident could be cleaned up.

Around 8:20 a.m. another crash happened involving a single vehicle in the south bound lanes just before William R. Bennett bridge.

More to come.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division