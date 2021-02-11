B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)

Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

It began as a rear-end dual-vehicle crash, and ended in a chain reaction that involved a total of at least 24 vehicles and 50 people in a pileup on the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday morning near Hope. The horrific series of crashes seriously injured five people and killed a motorist and their dog.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov said the chain reaction began when a pickup truck collided into the rear of a stopped semi truck along the northbound lanes of Highway 5 in the S-curves. Road conditions were slippery and caught many drivers off-guard, resulting in a chain reaction collision involving passenger vehicles, semi trucks, tow trucks, an ambulance, an RCMP vehicle and a bus.

A South Okanagan man in his 40s and his dog, who were in the pickup truck in the initial collision, died at the scene of the crash. Five people were taken to hospital with significant injuries; only one remains in hospital with broken bones and is expected to recover. Dozens more sustained minor or non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Coquihalla reopened after pileup leaves 1 dead, dozens injured

Halskov said the police officer responding to the initial crash was among the injured.

“As he was approaching the scene, was forced to take evasive action and, due to the severe road conditions, he, too collided with the concrete barrier,” Halskov said. The officer’s vehicle was hit from behind by a jack-knifed semi truck that was not able to stop, injuring the officer.

“[The officer] watched through his rear view-mirror as he was about to be hit,” Halskov said.

Police confirmed treacherous road and weather conditions contributed to the crash, but speed with respect to the conditions was also a contributing factor.

“Police would like to remind motorists to drive according to the road and weather conditions,” Halskov said. “In this collision, slower speeds may not have prevented collisions due to the highway being glare ice, but slower speeds may have reduced injury.”

Police extended thanks to the volunteers and agencies that responded to Wednesday morning’s pileup. Investigators have received a significant amount of dash cam footage, but at this time, no criminal charges are anticipated.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwayHopeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks
Next story
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place’

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Man involved in fiery crash allegedly resists arrest in Kelowna

RCMP determined the man was having a medical emergency; will not face charges

COVID-19 numbers by local health area for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. (BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case count plateaus

Officials identified 76 cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan through the first week of February

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

West Kelowna, pictured in October 2020. (Phil McLachlan - West K News)
Majority of Westside growth expected to happen in Westbank First Nation

Over the next 20 years, the majority of growth on the Westside will happen on WFN land

Pictured are participants in the 2017 walk for Coldest Night of the Year. (File photo)
Kelowna’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser walk goes virtual

The walk’s organizers are encouraging people to stick with their family bubbles

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

(BC CDC)
COVID-19 case count continues decline in South Okanagan

There were 12 new cases of the virus recorded Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

A unit owner at the Summerland Waterfront Resort has received compensation of $67.50 from the resort, following a hearing into a dispute over the rental of the hotel unit. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland Waterfront Resort owner awarded $67.50 following rental dispute

Civil Resolution Tribunal decision focussed on rental of suite at resort hotel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Waste water that usually ends up in the MacKay reservoir will be pumped into Okanagan Lake again this year. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon directs reclaimed wastewater into Okanagan Lake

Reclaimed water discharged 7 km from Kin Beach after reservoir reaches capacity

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

Coast Guard and RCMP have responded

Most Read