Ideal health could be just a drip away in Kelowna

IV therapy clinics are becoming increasingly popular in the Central Okanagan

Just a pinch may have you feeling better in 45 minutes or less.

Intravenous (IV) micro nutrient therapy clinics have been popping up in the Central Okanagan as people continue to strive to live healthier life-styles.

“People want to feel more empowered in terms of their health and want to have more choice,” said Dr. Vicky Bentz, Naturopathic Physician and owner of The IV Zone @ Agape.”We have been growing so fast, as demand rises. I don’t just let anyone come in and get an IV though, they must have an assessment so I can have an understanding to why they are coming and to ensure they are a proper candidate. If it’s more a medical condition I would rather they are under my care.”

Dr. Bentz has used the IV therapy for clients with hormone imbalances, to hangovers and sees the positive results in her patients due to the rapid vitamin drip, that is saline based, with vitamin C and B complex along with varying amounts of different amino acids depending on what is requested or necessary for the patient. Her IV therapy treatments have become so popular that she has created a separate part of her practice dedicated to the saline based vitamin elixirs.

Related: New spa opens in Lake Country

“This is helping your body from a foundational level,” Dr. Bentz said.

Cosmetic Culture Spa in Lake Country has put its own spin on IV therapy by creating a fun environment to take the fear-factor of needles out of it.

Related:The best of the best in Thompson-Okanagan businesses

“People have been doing this for a while now, it started out being targeted to hungover people at the IV bars, but it really is the best way to get vitamins into the body, because your body doesn’t have to go through all the trouble to get it into the system,” Colleen Nolin, co-owner of Cosmetic Culture Spa said.

The unique business has named their different blends ‘#Warrior’ and ‘Murder Fat’ instead of medical terms to create a more approachable feel to IV therapy. Cosmetic Culture Spa only allows registered nurses to administer the vitamin IV’s.

For more information on IV therapy please visit www.theivzone.com or cosmeticculturespa.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protect your property from wildfires
Next story
Crimes remain unsolved in Kelowna

Just Posted

Lake Country teens get their own festival

Summer FEST is held July 14 and features skateboarding, free food and music

Crimes remain unsolved in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers are helping RCMP find suspects in the Central Okanagan

Ideal health could be just a drip away in Kelowna

IV therapy clinics are becoming increasingly popular in the Central Okanagan

Protect your property from wildfires

Start of fire season brings out lots of advice

Another Nicolas Cage sighting in Kelowna

Yesterday the A-list actor was spotted

Hot dogs, not cool warns BC SPCA

The BC SPCA and the RCMP are warning pet owners to leave their dogs at home this summer

Inferno on the Coquihalla

A semi truck has caught on fire, closing one lane of traffic on the Coquihalla.

Device brings back live music for Shuswap man

More businesses, facilities set up Auris Loop system to help those with hearing loss

Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

She is alleging a “negligent” and “lackadaisical” approach to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

Alberta man running across Canada to break records, raise money

David Proctor hopes to cross the country in 66 days and also raise $1M for rare diseases

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

2018 FIFA World Cup: Quarter-final predictions

The first match of quarterfinals kicks off on July 6

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Most Read