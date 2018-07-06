Ideal health could be just a drip away in Kelowna

Just a pinch may have you feeling better in 45 minutes or less.

Intravenous (IV) micro nutrient therapy clinics have been popping up in the Central Okanagan as people continue to strive to live healthier life-styles.

“People want to feel more empowered in terms of their health and want to have more choice,” said Dr. Vicky Bentz, Naturopathic Physician and owner of The IV Zone @ Agape.”We have been growing so fast, as demand rises. I don’t just let anyone come in and get an IV though, they must have an assessment so I can have an understanding to why they are coming and to ensure they are a proper candidate. If it’s more a medical condition I would rather they are under my care.”

Dr. Bentz has used the IV therapy for clients with hormone imbalances, to hangovers and sees the positive results in her patients due to the rapid vitamin drip, that is saline based, with vitamin C and B complex along with varying amounts of different amino acids depending on what is requested or necessary for the patient. Her IV therapy treatments have become so popular that she has created a separate part of her practice dedicated to the saline based vitamin elixirs.

“This is helping your body from a foundational level,” Dr. Bentz said.

Cosmetic Culture Spa in Lake Country has put its own spin on IV therapy by creating a fun environment to take the fear-factor of needles out of it.

“People have been doing this for a while now, it started out being targeted to hungover people at the IV bars, but it really is the best way to get vitamins into the body, because your body doesn’t have to go through all the trouble to get it into the system,” Colleen Nolin, co-owner of Cosmetic Culture Spa said.

The unique business has named their different blends ‘#Warrior’ and ‘Murder Fat’ instead of medical terms to create a more approachable feel to IV therapy. Cosmetic Culture Spa only allows registered nurses to administer the vitamin IV’s.

For more information on IV therapy please visit www.theivzone.com or cosmeticculturespa.com

