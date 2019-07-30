The seized weapons from a police investigation in West Kelowna. Photo: BC RCMP

Illegal drugs and weapons seized by West Kelowna RCMP

Three West Kelowna residents face potential drug-related charges

A West Kelowna RCMP investigation has resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs and weapons.

The near month-long investigation centered around a property in the 3400-block of Old Okanagan Highway where the drugs and weapons were obtained after a pair of warrants were executed.

A residence and vehicle were searched and an undisclosed amount of suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

“Along with the suspected illicit drugs removed from our streets,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey,

“Police also seized a sawed off shotgun, a pair of rifles, ammunition, crossbows, batons, bear spray and pellet guns along with over $10,000 cash and suspected stolen property.”

READ MORE: RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

READ MORE: About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

A 45-year-old man, 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, all from West Kelowna, are expected to make their first court appearances in October.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire extinguished near Princeton
Next story
Top upcoming events: plan your B.C. Day long weekend in Kelowna!

Just Posted

Tolko shutters Kelowna operation temporarily

Around 140 employees’ work paused due to market conditions

Video: Olympian leads viral Git Up challenge with Okanagan kids

A hockey player twist on one of the latest viral dance challenges

Endurance athletes to participate in Ultra520K Canada triathlon

Three-day event will be held in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Illegal drugs and weapons seized by West Kelowna RCMP

Three West Kelowna residents face potential drug-related charges

Top upcoming events: plan your B.C. Day long weekend in Kelowna!

Another long weekend is coming up… finally!

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

Battle of the algebraic mnemonics occurs on Twitter

BEDMAS? PEMDAS? Who even knows anymore?

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

Judge urges movement after delays in Salmon Arm church shooting case

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Downtown Okanagan cougar sighting unconfirmed, “unlikely”

Conservation officer says the animal spotted was not likely a cougar

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Most Read