Illegal dumpers should ‘grow up,’ says Kelowna woman who found couch on roadside

Bulman Road resident spotted couch, used toilet paper and a plethora of other litter along the road

Shards of litter, pieces of used toilet paper, a whole couch and accompanying cushions were just some of the items Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel discovered off of Bulman Road while driving home from work Thursday evening (May 20).

“I saw the couch on the left-hand side of the road, sticking out like a sore thumb,” said Zyderveld-Hagel. “There’s a bunch of toilet paper right near where I stepped out of my car, which was gross.”

After realizing she couldn’t move the couch herself, she contacted the Regional District of Central Okanagan and Okanagan Forest Task Force “so somebody could do something about it.”

As of Friday afternoon, she said the couch is still there. She also alerted the City of Kelowna’s bylaw services, who told her that a crew has been deployed to pick up the illegally dumped couch.

“I was disgusted by it. Like seriously people? What are you thinking?” she said.

Her message to the couch-dumper? “Grow up.”

“Dispose of it properly. Haul it to the dump and pay the fee,” she said. “If they had a vehicle to dump it on Bulman Road, then they have the vehicle to haul it to the dump, or pay someone to haul it for you.”

Garbage