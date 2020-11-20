Illegal poker game leads to $3,000 in COVID-19 fines for Kamloops man

There were nine people at a home who were not residents

A Kamloops man who hosted a card game at his home is out more than $3,000, but it’s not for a bad hand.

RCMP attended the man’s residence in the 1800-block of Hugh Allan Drive on Nov.20 at 1 p.m. after reports there was an illegal gambling event taking place.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered nine people who did not live in the home gathered around a card game table.

According to Sgt Darren Michels, the homeowner was very uncooperative.

“Contrary to COVID-19 restrictions to not have guests in your home, the participants were not socially distanced, not wearing masks, and no sanitation stations were available,” said Michels.

The 37-year-old homeowner was subsequently arrested for obstructing the police officers. He was released after the card players dispersed and was issued several fines as a result of his actions contrary to the Public Health Order.

The Kamloops man was issued several fines under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA):

  • Section 2(2) – Schedule 2, Item 23.4 – Contravention of Gatherings and Events Order ($2300)
  • Section 5 – Schedule 2, Item 23.4 – Fail to comply with direction from enforcement officer ($230)
  • Section 4 – Schedule 2, Item 23.4 – Promote or encourage attendance at non-compliant gathering or event ($230)
  • Section 6(1) – Schedule 2, Item 23.4 – Abusive or belligerent behaviour ($230)

“It is disheartening when our police officers have to attend such gatherings putting themselves at risk of catching COVID-19 and bringing it home to their families when it can be avoided. The uncooperative nature of the homeowner just makes this even more troublesome,” added the OIC of the Kamloops Detachment, Supt. Syd Lecky.

READ MORE: Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

READ MORE: 6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Just Posted

The Child Advocacy Centre. Facebook.
The Child Advocacy Centre partners with WFN

The Westbank First Nation to be the fifth partner of the organization

Kelowna Rockets Hockey Night In Canada jersey. (Contributed)
Rockets to auction off Hockey Night In Canada jerseys for charity

WHL member Clubs will also pay tribute to the Logan Boulet Effect

Brendan Ritchie (Second from the Left) stands with Warriors players after a game at Royal Le Page Arena in West Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
West Kelowna Warriors host Brendan Ritchie Day

Ritchie has been fighting the battle with Pulmonary Hypertension

Coquihalla Summit, Nov. 19, 2020.
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Between 15 and 25 cm of snow is expected to fall overnight

Dutch Love Cannabis opened its Lake Country location Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 in the Village Centre on Main Street. (Contributed)
Second legal cannabis store opens in Lake Country

Dutch Love Cannabis says it’s committed to combating the illicit market

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna based tattoo artist returns to Rutland stomping grounds

Pitch Black Tattoo opened up on July 1, 2020

(Black Press file photo)
Police hand out COVID-related fines at Vernon house party

Two people were given fines as police broke up a house party late Thursday night

Illegal poker game leads to $3,000 in COVID-19 fines for Kamloops man

There were nine people at a home who were not residents

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

According to Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s website the mountain boasts North America’s greatest vertical at 1,713 metres (5,620 ft) along with an average snowfall of 10.5 metres (34.4 ft). (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

Resort expected to open Nov. 27

The Schubert Centre is closed until further notice in an effort to protect the community. But those who previously enjoyed lunch at the centre can still sign up for Meals on Wheels. (Schubert Centre photo)
North Okanagan centre closes to protect seniors from COVID-19

Schubert Centre wants to do its part to keep community safe

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Originally the Summerland Reservoir was a glacial lake formed from surrounding groundwater. Former names have included Barclay Lake and Balcomo Lake. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum.)
Summerland’s reservoir was once a glacial lake

Water supply has had many names over the years.

Most Read