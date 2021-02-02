Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)

‘I’m super lucky’: B.C. Mountie survives crash into moose

Cpl. Rob Gardner says the moose ‘got up and walked away’ following the collision

It was a patrol unlike any other for the Northern B.C. Mountie who caught a glimpse of a towering moose seconds before it collided with his cruiser on Sunday.

Now he’s using his experience to warn others to “make sure you are prepared” for driving during the winter.

Cpl. Rob Gardner – detachment commander of Hudson Hope RCMP – said the crash occurred on Highway 29 during heavy snowfall and -21C temperatures.

“The moose hit the side of the car,” Gardner elaborated. “If it had hit the middle the moose would have come down the windshield, it would have been a much different story.”

The Mountie survived with a few minor cuts from glass that shattered and sprayed inside of his car.

READ MORE: Top Merritt Mountie asks for compassion after traumatic death

Following the incident, Gardner got out of his car to ensure the moose wasn’t on the road, creating an obstacle for other drivers.

“He’d gotten up and walked away,” the officer said, surprised.

“I’m sure it has a little bit of a headache,” he added noting the tufts of hair he found in his fender, windshield and on the road.

Gardner is encouraging motorists to equip their cars with extra clothing, blankets and other emergency equipment just in case.

Motorist-animal collisions are not uncommon in Hudson Hope, a community of 1,000 people, located 90 kilometres from Fort St. John.

“It can happen to anyone, anywhere,” he explained.

“I couldn’t see the moose with my headlights until the last few seconds before the crash. I didn’t even have a chance to start to break.”

Ultimately, Gardner’s Tahoe SUV was damaged but not his spirits, which remain intact.

“I’m super lucky,” he told Black Press Media.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

northernbcRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)

Previous story
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay,’ judge rules in gun permit case
Next story
Since March, 5,030 travellers have quarantined in Canadian hotels – 717 in B.C.

Just Posted

Norm Letnick. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Letnick tops Central Okanagan B.C. election spending

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick spent more than $47,000 seeking re-election in October 2020

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Bomb threat at Kelowna airport deemed false

RCMP rushed to the airport Friday (Jan. 29) and found the threat to be ‘not credible’

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

Coquihalla at Comstock Road. DriveBC
UPDATE: Crash on Coquihalla south of Merritt now clear

A collision has closed Highway 5 southbound

Pink Shirt Day is Feb 24.
Okanagan residents can get ‘Breakfast in a Box’ this Pink Shirt Day

Pink Shirt Day is being re-imagined by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

‘An encouraging trend,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

There was a strong racist, anti-immigration sentiment in the South Okanagan in the 1920s, reflected in these headlines from the era. While it may not be as overt today, racism is still prevalent in the community, says South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services executive director Cherry Fernandez. (Photo Courtesy Penticton Museum)
Survey hopes to shine light on racism in the South Okanagan

Racism ‘very much a reality’ in the Okanagan, says immigrant services executive director

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

A cougar was put down after killing a goat and attacking a donkey from a hobby farm off Hartnell Road over the Jan. 30 weekend. (File photo)
Cougar destroyed after killing goat, attacking donkey in Vernon

Conservation Officers forced to put the predatory cat down

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read