Imagine Kelowna survey closes soon

Residents are invited to review the draft Imagine Kelowna vision, principles and goals, and help refine them by sharing their priorities and identifying gaps.

Imagine Kelowna is a vision for building a prosperous and sustainable city in the face of an uncertain future, said the City of Kelowna. The result of an unprecedented level of public engagement, Imagine Kelowna is a vision created by the community for the community.

Information about Imagine Kelowna is on display in the foyer of Kelowna City Hall (1435 Water St.) during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) until Friday, Feb. 2. A survey will also be available for residents who want to give their feedback.

Residents can also discover the draft vision, learn more about Imagine Kelowna and provide feedback through an online survey at imagine.kelowna.ca. The online survey closes at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.