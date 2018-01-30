Credit: Pixabay

Imagine Kelowna survey closes soon

The survey will close Feb. 5

Residents are invited to review the draft Imagine Kelowna vision, principles and goals, and help refine them by sharing their priorities and identifying gaps.

Imagine Kelowna is a vision for building a prosperous and sustainable city in the face of an uncertain future, said the City of Kelowna. The result of an unprecedented level of public engagement, Imagine Kelowna is a vision created by the community for the community.

Information about Imagine Kelowna is on display in the foyer of Kelowna City Hall (1435 Water St.) during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) until Friday, Feb. 2. A survey will also be available for residents who want to give their feedback.

Residents can also discover the draft vision, learn more about Imagine Kelowna and provide feedback through an online survey at imagine.kelowna.ca. The online survey closes at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

Previous story
Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals
Next story
Princeton student damages and spits on vehicle

Just Posted

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Kelowna to hold agricultural water rate info sessions

The sessions concern the city’s plan to serge SEKID and SOMID into the

B.C. Green Party leader back in town

Andrew Weaver is coming back to Kelowna and West Kelowna for byelection campaign events

Central Okanagan students encouraged to be resilient

Annual Living Library event encourages students by hearing the stories of others

Okanagan armed robberies possibly linked

A store employee says they were allegedly robbed by a man with a handgun

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

A ringette family’s long road back

Shuswap sports organization rallies around father and daughter after car crash

Snowmobiler dies in Barriere backcountry

The Kamloops man was traveling with three others and two snowmobiles in the Harp Mountain area

NHL defender visits B.C. hometown to speak to minor hockey youth

Shea Theodore visits his hometown arena, gives minor hockey youth thumbs up

Imagine Kelowna survey closes soon

The survey will close Feb. 5

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Most Read