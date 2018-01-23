Four open houses have been scheduled this week across the city to share the draft community vision setting a direction for the next 25 years. - Image: Twitter/City of Kelowna

Imagine Kelowna’s future this week

Four community meetings will take place on the future of the city

Four open houses have been scheduled this week across the City of Kelowna to share the draft community vision setting a direction for the next 25 years.

Residents are invited to drop by to speak to city staff and see the draft goals, share priorities and identify gaps to help Kelowna thrive for generations to come.

The first of the four meetings is taking place this afternoon until 6:30 p.m. at Plaza 33 in Rutland.

Other meetings are as follows:

· Jan. 24, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Parkinson Recreation Centre

· Jan. 25, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Capital News Centre

· Jan. 26, 1 to 2:30 p.m., UBC-Okanagan Campus

For information about Imagine Kelowna, the journey so far and how to get involved, visit imagine.kelowna.ca where you can see the draft vision and read the many guest blog contributions from thought leaders about how they Imagine Kelowna.

