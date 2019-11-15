Immaculata students giving back to Central Okangan Food Bank

Turkey drive will take place at school on Nov. 25 from 7:30 to 10:00 a.m.

Immaculata Regional High School students are helping to give back to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank one turkey at a time.

The students will be helping to conduct The Immaculata Christmas Turkey Drive for the food bank at Immaculata Regional High School on Monday, Nov. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

During the event, students will be accepting turkey and monetary donations for those needing food the most this holiday season. All monetary donations will go towards the purchase of additional turkeys.

According to the food bank, the goal this year is to receive 150 turkeys to help hit its goal of 2,000 turkeys for its Christmas Food Hampers.

“The kindhearted support shown to our clients by Immaculata Regional High School by way of a turkey drive is amazing,” said Central Okanagan Food Bank communications officer Tamie Williams.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who is organizing the event, and to all who will donate. This important event will help those who need it most, and we hope the community rallies to make it a wonderful success.”

Adding to the Christmas celebrations, five lucky winners will be heading to the Rocky Mountain Christmas show this year as part of a raffle draw during the food drive. Participants can enter the draw by donating a turkey or donating $20 to the drive.

People are asked to donate frozen turkeys if possible.

For more information on the food bank, you can visit their website.

