Immunization for meningococcal disease expanded over holidays

Immunizations will continue through December and in January

Meningococcal immunizations will be offered at public health centres through drop-in clinics or booked appointments, and at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations throughout the Okanagan through the holiday season.

Due to high demand and additional vaccine received, Interior Health (IH) will continue to offer the meningococcal quadrivalent vaccine for all people in Grades 9 to 12, or aged 15 to 19 throughout the Okanagan over the holidays.

DROP-IN CLINICS:

·Will continue from Dec. 27 to 29, and Jan. 2 to 5 for this age group, who have not yet been immunized.

BOOKED APPOINTMENTS:

· Many local health centres will also be accepting immunization appointments. Call your local health centre, if you would like to schedule an appointment.

PHARMACIES:

· Select Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Princeton will also have limited supplies of vaccine for immunizing members of the public within this age group. Find a participating Shoppers Drug Mart location near you.

SECONDARY SCHOOL CLINICS:

· Will continue to be offered in January, when school is back in session.

The vaccine has been offered to Grade 9 students in B.C. since 2016, as part of the routine immunization program. If you have received this vaccine in the last three years, or as part of the Grade 9 immunization program in 2016/17, you don’t need to be re-immunized. If you are unsure if you have received this vaccine, call your local public health centre during regular business hours for a record.

For more information about the meningococcal outbreak in the Okanagan, visit interiorhealth.ca.

