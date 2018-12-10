Impaired driver blows twice the legal limit

Kelowna RCMP are reminding drivers that counter attack road checks are underway

RCMP are reminding motorists that December Counter Attack Road Checks are well underway and police are searching for both impaired and dangerous drivers.

On Dec. 9 at approximately 1:35 a.m., the attention of RCMP officers, while they were actively conducting a counter attack road check on the William R. Bennett Bridge, was quickly drawn to the dangerous movements of a late 90s black Chevrolet Cavalier. The two-door passenger car, which had pre-existing front end damage including a flat passenger side tire, was observed speeding along the highway and allegedly came to a screeching halt just short of colliding with marked police vehicles positioned on the bridge.

RELATED: Kelowna driver faces potential charges after alleged impaired driving

An enforcement officer approached the vehicle to assess the driver and quickly noted evidence to suggest that the vehicle’s air bags had recently deployed. After talking with the driver, RCMP demanded a breath test was performed using a roadside screening device, of which the driver failed. A subsequent demand was provided to the driver who was transported back to the detachment where she provided breath samples in excess of two times the legal limit.

RELATED: RCMP asking for assistance in locating missing South Okanagan man

“Our enforcement officers in Kelowna and all across the Central Okanagan will be conducting roadside checks throughout the holiday season at several undisclosed locations, specifically targeting impaired drivers who choose to put themselves and other road users at risk,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “If your holiday festivities involve alcohol, plan ahead for a safe ride home. Please arrange a designated driver, take public transit or call a taxi.”

The driver, a 49 year-old Kelowna woman, faces potential impaired driving charges. She was later released from police custody and is expected to appear in court on March 19, 2019.

