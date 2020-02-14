Impounded bus returns to Kelowna service after impaired driving incident

The bus involved in an alleged impaired driving incident last week is back on the streets

A Kelowna Transit bus sitting in the impound lot at Mario’s Towing on Sexsmith Road on Feb. 12, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

A Kelowna bus has returned to service after spending close to a week in an impound lot.

The bus was taken off the streets after the driver was allegedly caught driving while impaired on Feb. 9. ICBC approved the release of the bus to BC Transit on Thursday.

“We did not miss any service because of the bus being impounded,” said BC Transit’s Jonathon Dyck. “However, we are thankful to have it back to provide service for our customers.”

The bus was stopped by RCMP at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road on Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension.

Dyck said that the BC Transit internal investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

