The RDCO is welcoming participants to once again join in a few initial programs. (Contributed)

In-person programs make gradual return to Central Okanagan parks

Regional District of Central Okanagan in-person parks interpretation activities are slowly returning

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is planning a gradual return to in-person park activities.

As the province moves into its phased reopening plan with guidelines to ensure residents’ safety, the RDCO is welcoming participants to once again join in a few initial programs.

“We are following the public health expert’s guidelines and recommendations to ensure the comfort and safety of small groups of people taking part in a limited number of programs,” says Isabella Hodson, the RDCO’s supervisor of community relations and visitor services.

“We’ve made some important adjustments in order to welcome residents back to in-person interpretive programs. For example, our Wild Walks program requires participants to register in advance, is limited to a maximum of eight people per outing and will see everyone physically distancing, keeping a safe, minimum two metres apart.”

Registration information along with dates and times for the Wild Walks this month in Stephens Coyote Regional Park can be found at rdco.com/parksevents. In order to accommodate as many people as possible, the RDCO is asking residents to register for just one hike this month.

A number of free pop-up programs will be offered at several regional parks throughout the month of June. No registration is required. RDCO parks interpreters will provide sanitized equipment and physical distancing will be required.

Among the pop-up programs is:

  • Butterfly Bioblitz – help track butterfly biodiversity by catching butterflies, identifying them and releasing back into the wild
  • Birding 101 – learn the basics of bird watching
  • Wild Waters Critters – discover the unique features of invertebrate life in ponds

Information on dates, times and locations for each program can be found at rdco.com/parksevents.

For those looking to stay home, the RDCO will continue hosting its Instagram Live interpretative programs each Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. The updated schedule of program topics and links to past video presentations can be found at rdco.com/parksevents.

