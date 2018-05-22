In Photos: Kelowna residents enjoy the long weekend

Get involved by using #YourKelowna

The sun was shining and Kelowna residents were out and about for the May long weekend.

There was plenty to do over the weekend, from May Days, to wine tours, to swimming in Okanagan Lake.

Use the hashtag #YourKelowna on Instagram for a chance to be featured on our website.

Couple of hounds photobombing 🐶🐶🐶 A post shared by Sam Hill (@sammmyhill) on Apr 23, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

#beautifulbc #kelowna A post shared by Rajveer Brar (@goldybrar7) on May 22, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.