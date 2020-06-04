In photos: Modified, yet traditional graduation gives Penticton graduates a sense of normalcy

Penticton Secondary School graduate, Travis Kascak, took advantage of the evening light for graduation portraits, at Penticton’s Okanagan Lake waterfront on June 1. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Penticton Secondary School graduates, Kiara Louw and Elsa Siemons, are pictured with their families taking portraits at Penticton’s Okanagan Lake waterfront, June 1. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Penticton Secondary School graduates Jacob Nickel, Kiara Louw, Kye Kleyn, Elsa Siemons and Liam Holinaty, throw their caps during a photoshoot at Penticton’s Okanagan Lake waterfront, June 1. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Penticton Secondary School graduate, Jacob Nickel, is pictured in a 3M respirator, taking graduation portraits at Penticton’s Okanagan Lake waterfront, June 1. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
The Class of 2020 is celebrating graduation a little differently. Pictured above, Penticton Secondary School 2020 graduate, Aaron Carley turns the tassle on his graduation cap before crossing the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Monday June 1. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
The Class of 2020 is celebrating graduation a little differently.

Pictured above, Penticton Secondary School 2020 graduate, Aaron Carley turns the tassel on his graduation cap before crossing the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Monday, June 1.

While strict COVID-19 safety precautions were in place, grads were still able to feel some sense of normalcy as the SEOC continued its role as the traditional venue to host the event.

The students were presented their Dogwood Diploma certificates of graduation in groups of 10.

READ MORE: No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

In addition to the classes being split into multiple groups, over several days, and spaced 45 minutes apart, each graduate is only allowed a handful of audience members.

Audience members are directed through a planned one-direction route, from the front entrance of the SOEC, through the rink, and out a side exit, to ensure no cross-over of traffic between groups.

Videographers filming the walkup will edit each group together, and include a voice-over for awards and bursaries, to simulate a traditional graduation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Princess Margaret Secondary School will host its own pre-recorded graduation ceremony at the school.

On the waterfront, graduates could be seen taking portraits in their graduation gowns. Some, more traditional than others.

One student could be seen in a 3M respirator.

READ MORE: New Canadian modelling shows COVID-19 waning but relaxing restrictions still risky

READ MORE: ‘It’s about equality’ says Penticton man rallying for Black Lives Matter

Coronavirus

Students around Penticton take part in pre-recorded graduation ceremonies

