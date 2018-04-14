In Photos: Students showcase science skills at annual fair

Students showed off their science skills Saturday during the 2018 Central Okanagan Regional Science Fair.

Organizer Shona Becker and teacher at Summerland Secondary said 30 projects and about 40 students are competing in the annual fair.

Project themes include the environmental awareness and developing global perspectives, said Becker.

Winners will be announced this afternoon at Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School at 3 p.m. The projects will be open to the public for viewing at 2:30 p.m.

Bursaries are available for winning students and the top five students will compete on a national level at Carleton University in Ottawa.

Holy Cross student Caoimhe Longmore, 12, is ready it present her science experiment on tooth decay as part of the regional science fair held Saturday, April 14 at Aberdeen Hall. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Holy Cross student Annie Harries (left) explains her project to Leanne Gramlich. -Carli Berry/Capital News

Immaculata Regional High School student Leanne Gramlich shows off a Glutathione molecule as part of her science project.

Kelowna Christian School students (from left to right) Angelique Gouws, 13, Kayleigh Nicolson, 14 and Sasha Crywulak, 13 take a break from the science fair to check Nicolson’s phone.

