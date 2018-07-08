Inaugural Invitational Slopestyle wraps up at Big White

Nicholi Rogatkin took first place on the new slopestyle course

Nicholi Rogatkin is taking home first place at the Big White Invitational Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen.

Rogatkin sat in first place following his first run with a score of 92.33 and was uncontested in run two. Torquato Testa landed in second place with his first run score of 85.33 with Anthony Messere rounding out the podium with a first run score of 83.00. Event host Tom van Steenbergen earned himself sixth place with a score of 79.00.

“Big White Ski Resort and Bike Big White would like to thank the community for coming out and supporting the Big White Invitational in its inaugural year,” Peter Plimmer, president and CEO of Big White Ski Resort Ltd. said in a press release “It’s hard building an event from scratch, but the love we receive from the Central Okanagan for Big White makes it easy to invest in events like this to make them a success.”

The Big White Invitational Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen brought the top-ranked Freeride Mountain Bike riders from North America and Europe to Big White for the only FMB World Tour Gold event in North America. The event took place on Big White’s new slopestyle course where riders throw down their best tricks in the last qualifying event before Joyride at Crankworx Whistler.

Most Read