YLW — Image: contributed

Inaugural ‘redeye’ to leave Kelowna for Toronto Saturday night

Introduction of overnight flight increases Air Canada’s Kelowna-Toronto service to twice a day

The first Air Canada redeye flight between Kelowna and Toronto will depart from YLW to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport Saturday night.

The debut flight will leave Kelowna at 10:55 p.m. and land in Toronto at 6 a.m. Sunday morning, just in time to catch one of more than 430 Air Canada-operated and airline partner flights to destinations around the globe, including over 96 daily destinations throughout eastern Canada, the United States and Europe, says YLW.

“The summer is a busy travel season at the airport and having this new service will greatly increase connectivity options for passengers,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “Having a new redeye flight gives passengers the opportunity to easily connect and explore destinations around the world.”

Releated story: Kelowna International Airport adds more flights

“We are very pleased to launch more non-stop services from Kelowna to Toronto just in time for the busy summer travel period,” said Kevin Howlett, senior vice-president of regional markets and government relations for Air Canada.

“The convenience of additional services makes it easier than ever for customers from other parts of our network to travel to the Okanagan Valley this summer, while more non-stop flights to Toronto, Canada’s largest city and financial capital, and our primary global hub offers local residents unparalleled connecting options throughout our far-reaching North American and global network.”

With this additional service, flights to Toronto will increase to twice daily on Air Canada and will continue throughout the summer.

Inaugural 'redeye' to leave Kelowna for Toronto Saturday night

Introduction of overnight flight increases Air Canada's Kelowna-Toronto service to twice a day

