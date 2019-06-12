Incident at Kelowna International Airport

An incident this morning at Kelowna International Airport ended with nobody hurt and no missed flights.
“During a training exercise, a private cargo plane experienced tire damage on two tires upon landing at YLW,” said Jessica Hewitt, the airport’s communications advisor. “The aircraft with two people on board landed safely at approximately 9:36 a.m. As a safety precaution, emergency crews responded to the incident, and inspected the runway and taxiway for debris.”
Operations at the airport were not affected, and Hewitt said it’s “business as usual” at the airport.
