Incident blocking both lanes of Highay 97 near Vernon’s Westside Road

Both lanes of Highway 97 near Vernon at Head of the Lake Road are reportedly closed.
A vehicle incident is blocking both directions of travel, according to DriveBC.
Crews are on route and motorists should expect delays.
December 27, 2022
