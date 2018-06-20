Incident closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

Debris from an early moring car crash has been scattered across a one block radius between Nickel and Kneller roads in Rutland.

The car involved in the crash is “thrashed” said a witness on site and Highway 33 has been closed in both directions at the junction of Highway 97 to Gerstmar Road in Kelowna.

Another witness told the Capital News that four people were sent to hospital in the aftermath of the crash that happened some time around 2: 30 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting that there is an alternate route available for vehicles on Ziprick Road to Springfield Road. Semitrucks are advised to use the detour at Springfield Road and Rutland Road.

There is no estimated time for opening and an assessment is in progress. The next update is expected to occur at 11 a.m.

