The Independent Investigations Office is sending a team to Vernon after a woman fell ill in RCMP cells. (Black Press file photo)

Police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in Vernon jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

B.C.’s police watchdog investigators are headed to Vernon after an incident in the RCMP cells there that left a woman in hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office was notified by Vernon RCMP on Thursday that a woman, arrested the previous day and being held in cells overnight prior to a court appearance, had gone into medical distress.

The woman spoke with RCMP officers and sheriffs on late Thursday morning, the IIO said in a news release Friday night, while in her cell in preparation for court.

Shortly after, she was seen to be in medical distress in the cell. Paramedics were called and the woman was transported to the hospital, where she remained as of Friday.

The cause of her medical distress is under investigation.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The Vernon RCMP have not commented publicly on the matter.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Okanagan Connector rest stop ‘piled high with you-know-what’
Next story
UPDATE: Richter Mountain fire doubles in size

Just Posted

Kelowna swimmer adding hardware at world championships

Taylor Ruck has won two bronze medals at the championships in South Korea

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Okanagan Connector rest stop ‘piled high with you-know-what’

You might want to bring your own TP if you’re driving the Okanagan Connector this weekend

Kootnekoff: How do temporary lay-offs work?

Employers are only able to temporarily lay off employees in certain situations

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in Vernon jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Penticton bonsai artist receives international award

Jim Peterson has been working with bonsai for around 30 years

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

UPDATE: Richter Mountain fire doubles in size

10 Cawston homes on evacuation alert due to Richter Mountain wildfire

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Most Read