A heavy-lift helicopter with a bucket passes over the Lower East Adams Lake area. (CSRD photo)

A heavy-lift helicopter with a bucket passes over the Lower East Adams Lake area. (CSRD photo)

Incident Management Team tackling ‘Adams Complex’ of wildfires in the Shuswap

More resources made available for firefighting, structure protection

Heavy-lift helicopters have been deployed in efforts to control the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burning in the Shuswap.

On Wednesday afternoon, July 26, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an update on the fire, saying representatives from the Shuswap Emergency Program, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the RCMP, the Adams Lake Band and the Adams Lake Ferry held a community meeting earlier in the day for those under evacuation alert due to the fire, estimated to be 2,000 hectares in size.

Recent growth of the fire has been towards the north, away from structures included in the alert.

The BCWS has assigned an Incident Management Team to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake, Lower East Adams Lake and East Bush Creek wildfires. The CSRD said this provides additional resources to the fires in the area. This includes heavy-lift helicopters which, on Wednesday, were bucketing the south flank of the fire, closest to the structures. Movement on the fire continues primarily towards the fire’s north side, away from structures.

Structure protection teams have also been brought in today to plan the deployment of a mass water delivery system being brought to the area, said the CSRD. This will complement the additional sprinkler units assigned to this fire.

The Lower East Adams fire continues to burn in steep terrain, and, for safety reasons, ground crews are not being sent in.

Read more: Evacuation alert for Adams Lake residents north of Chase

Read more: More resources committed to structure protection near Adams Lake wildfire

B.C. Wildfires 2023Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. judge allows cannabis ‘fire sale’ to stave off CRA destruction threat
Next story
High water usage, demand on infrastructure help push Salmon Arm to Stage 3

Just Posted

50-year old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio has been found dead after missing for three days. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
BREAKING: Missing Kelowna man found dead

(File)
Man and pup saved from steep slope above cliff by West Kelowna rope team

Kailus Green (left) of the West Kelowna Warriors and Ayden Third (right) of the Vernon Vipers were recipients of the BCHL’s Kyle Turris Community Award. (Contributed)
Vernon and West Kelowna BCHLers recipients of community award

The Kelowna Ultimate Players Association (KUPS) is hosting the Canadian Ultimate Championships (CUC) Masters Division this weekend. (Contributed)
Canadian Ultimate Championships coming to Kelowna, volunteers needed