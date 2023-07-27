Incident Management Team tackling ‘Adams Complex’ of wildfires in the Shuswap

Heavy-lift helicopters have been deployed in efforts to control the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burning in the Shuswap.

On Wednesday afternoon, July 26, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an update on the fire, saying representatives from the Shuswap Emergency Program, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the RCMP, the Adams Lake Band and the Adams Lake Ferry held a community meeting earlier in the day for those under evacuation alert due to the fire, estimated to be 2,000 hectares in size.

Recent growth of the fire has been towards the north, away from structures included in the alert.

The BCWS has assigned an Incident Management Team to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake, Lower East Adams Lake and East Bush Creek wildfires. The CSRD said this provides additional resources to the fires in the area. This includes heavy-lift helicopters which, on Wednesday, were bucketing the south flank of the fire, closest to the structures. Movement on the fire continues primarily towards the fire’s north side, away from structures.

Structure protection teams have also been brought in today to plan the deployment of a mass water delivery system being brought to the area, said the CSRD. This will complement the additional sprinkler units assigned to this fire.

The Lower East Adams fire continues to burn in steep terrain, and, for safety reasons, ground crews are not being sent in.

