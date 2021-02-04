(DriveBC/File)

(DriveBC/File)

Incoming winter storm expected to hit Coquihalla, Highway 3

20 to 30 cm of snow expected to fall by Friday morning

An incoming winter storm is expected to impact highways in the Interior.

Environment Canada this morning (Feb.4) issued a winter storm watch for the Fraser Canyon, including the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3, Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

They expect 20 to 30 centimeters of snow to fall by Friday (Feb.5) morning.

This comes with a weather system moving over southern B.C. on Thursday, spreading snow throughout the region. After this, they state, another weather system will approach by Friday night.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” states Environment Canada.

Check road conditions at Drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Okanagan home prices jump as real estate market heats up in January

READ MORE: Kelowna Special Olympics athlete, coach reflect on staying positive during uncertain times

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Severe weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic teams won’t boycott Beijing’s Games
Next story
‘One of the biggest Black settlements in Western Canada’ has rich history

Just Posted

(DriveBC/File)
Incoming winter storm expected to hit Coquihalla, Highway 3

20 to 30 cm of snow expected to fall by Friday morning

Despite missed competitions and an overload of virtual tasks, Special Olympics BC athlete Kassidy Rutledge and mental health coach Kimberly Rutledge, are staying positive. They are pictured in their Kelowna living room, which has become both a gym and an office during the pandemic. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna Special Olympics athlete, coach reflect on staying positive during uncertain times

The Rutledge sisters aim to inspire others to stay happy and healthy during uncertain times

This historic photo of the opening day for Big White's Ridge double chair in 1971. According to Old Kelowna on Facebook, the chair was a welcomed addition to the mountain's three T-Bar lifts at the time. Cliff Serwa and Doug Mervyn opened the ski hill in 1963 with just one T-Bar.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Double chair opens at Big White in 1971

RCMP on scene of KGH, Wednesday night. (Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News)
UPDATE: Kelowna General Hospital lockdown lifted, RCMP remain on scene

It’s unclear why police have blocked off several streets in the Pandosy area

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Okanagan home prices jump as real estate market heats up in January

Association of Interior Realtors reports 60 per cent sales spike last month compared to January 2020

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

A Phoenix Police Department officer reaches for a new Axon Body 2 body camera as another precinct gets their cameras assigned to them Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Phoenix. Outfitting RCMP officers with body-worn cameras at 700 detachments will cost an estimated $131 million over five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin
RCMP body cameras to costs $131 million over five years: federal budget officer

The note says that the Mounties could face higher costs in rural and remote detachments

Interior Health issued a new warning about a “black tar-like” substance containing both fentanyl and benzodiazepines Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Interior Health photo)
Dangerous drugs in Penticton prompt new alert from Interior Health

The drug, containing fentanyl and benzodiazepines, poses a high risk of overdose

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
South Okanagan officer injured by vehicle of armed man attempting to flee police

The man arrested had a sawed-off shotgun and stolen license plates on the front seat

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Opera singer Melina Schein is one of the artists featured in the second part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s Focus online series Feb. 4-7. (VDPAC photo)
Okanagan artists focus of online show viewed worldwide

Series debuted to more than 1,200 viewers, episode 2 coming up

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP stock. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)
Vernon police arrest two in stolen vehicle

Cash, drugs and weapons were seized from the vehicle spotted outside the 24th Avenue home

Most Read