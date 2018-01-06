Incredible youth wins Big White ski pass

One lucky youth has found out that old adage that good things happen to good people.

Just before Christmas, David Hartley was announced as the winner of a Big White youth pass including equipment, a lesson and a bus pass for the 2017-18 season.

Hartley, a Grade 8 student at Dr. Knox in Kelowna was the winner of the Incredible Youth contest, run by Ecompass Benefits and HR Solutions and Big White Ski Resort, honouring a special youth in the community.

“David’s nominator, Stephanie, wrote two pages about David, describing his selfless character and recognition of community need. Stephanie is an advisor at the Glenmore Interior Savings branch, so we arranged for David, his mother Noreen and other friends and family to meet us there to present this prize to David,” said Maddie Wilks of Encompass.

On Dec. 21, Encompass Benefit’s principal, Bret Loge, as well as Wilks, presented this incredible youth with the Christmas surprise. Big White Ski Resort’s Michael Ballingall and other team members were also on hand for the presentatio

“Congratulations David for being a remarkable youth in our community and enjoy your winter ski season.” said Wilks.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.