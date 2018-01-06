Incredible youth wins Big White ski pass

A young student from Kelowna’s Dr. Knox Middle School is rewarded for community effort

One lucky youth has found out that old adage that good things happen to good people.

Just before Christmas, David Hartley was announced as the winner of a Big White youth pass including equipment, a lesson and a bus pass for the 2017-18 season.

Hartley, a Grade 8 student at Dr. Knox in Kelowna was the winner of the Incredible Youth contest, run by Ecompass Benefits and HR Solutions and Big White Ski Resort, honouring a special youth in the community.

“David’s nominator, Stephanie, wrote two pages about David, describing his selfless character and recognition of community need. Stephanie is an advisor at the Glenmore Interior Savings branch, so we arranged for David, his mother Noreen and other friends and family to meet us there to present this prize to David,” said Maddie Wilks of Encompass.

On Dec. 21, Encompass Benefit’s principal, Bret Loge, as well as Wilks, presented this incredible youth with the Christmas surprise. Big White Ski Resort’s Michael Ballingall and other team members were also on hand for the presentatio

“Congratulations David for being a remarkable youth in our community and enjoy your winter ski season.” said Wilks.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman
Next story
Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

Just Posted

Incredible youth wins Big White ski pass

A young student from Kelowna’s Dr. Knox Middle School is rewarded for community effort

West Kelowna filmmaker wins award for wedding video

Nick Schafer won the 2017 Professional BC Wedding Award in November

Despite progress in the ozone layer all other problems scientists looked at in 92 have worsened

By David Suzuki A year ago, we revisited the 1992 “World Scientists’… Continue reading

Olympians to get Big White send-off Saturday

The ski hill east of Kelowna will host a party to wish the athletes well in PyeongChang next month

Kelowna area MP’s clash on Twitter

Liberal Stephen Fuhr and Conservative Dan Albas go back and forth on social media

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place in your community this weekend, with Anna Zeitner

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Parnell: A few wishes for 2018

Kelowna editor Kevin Parnell says there’s a few things we all need this year

T’Birds halt Rockets home-ice win streak at 13

Kelowna falls to Seattle but celebrates Dillon Dube and Cal Foote’s gold medal with Team Canada

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Most Read