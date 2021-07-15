“This is going to be a game changer for the health of our community,” said USIB councillor Mike Allison

Indian band, Hedley, receives $1.5 million to restore community hall

USIB awarded grant under COVID resiliency fund

The province is investing $1.5 million in the restoration of a community hall in Hedley, for the Upper Similkameen Indian Band (USIB).

The announcement was made Thursday, July 15, as part of a $24.5 million package to support community resilience, in the Okanagan and Kootenay regions, following COVID-19.

Twenty-seven projects were approved.

“This is going to be a game changer for the health of our community,” said USIB councillor Mike Allison. “The hall was built many, many years ago, and I remember using it as a child. We had all our sports activities there. All the events took place there, until they condemned (the building) about 20 years ago.”

Allison said the restoration will benefit the entire Hedley community, which has a population of about 240.

“The community hall will provide a gathering place for our elders, our youth sports activities. It will be a mustering point. There is just so much potential for the band and the community around us. It’s been a very needed building in our small community.”

In March 2o21, the USIB received a $800,000 grant to re-open the Mascot Mine, a once popular tourist attraction. That facility is expected to be operational again in 2023.

