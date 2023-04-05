Chief Clinton Key, right, of the Key First Nation, and elected councillor Solomon Reece attend a news conference about the launch of consultations regarding Bill C-92, federal legislation that re-affirms the rights of Indigenous communities to establish and provide their own child welfare services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Indigenous child-welfare settlement heading back to Canadian Human Rights Tribunal

Revised $23-billion compensation package called the largest settlement in Canadian history

A multibillion-dollar settlement for children and families harmed by Ottawa’s underfunding of on-reserve services will be presented to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal for approval after being endorsed by First Nations chiefs.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says the revised $23-billion compensation package is the largest settlement in Canadian history, and represents an important piece of healing for those harmed by past government policies.

This latest settlement comes after years of threatened lawsuits by the Assembly of First Nations and human rights tribunal rulings that rejected several offers by the federal government, including one last year.

The latest deal includes an additional $3 billion that includes compensation for 13,000 more children and other amendments that both sides are hoping will satisfy the tribunal’s concerns.

Cindy Woodhouse, a regional chief from Manitoba who led the file for the assembly, gave thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today for helping both sides reach a successful resolution.

Woodhouse also called on Trudeau to adhere to the First Nations chiefs’ call for Trudeau to make a formal apology to the plaintiffs and victims.

