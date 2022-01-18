Indigenous cultural centre and park proposed in Lake Country

A single-storey, 5,000 square-foot Indigenous cultural centre has been proposed for Lake Country. The district has put out a request for expressions of interest regarding the project, the deadline for response being Feb. 4, 2022. (District of Lake Country graphic)

The District of Lake Country is putting out feelers for an Indigenous cultural centre and nature park that’s being planned for the community.

According to a request for expressions of interest published Monday, Jan. 11, the district is looking to engage and notify consultants, contractors and suppliers about the upcoming project, as well as gain feedback before embarking on a public procurement process.

The project involves building a new Indigenous cultural centre and nature park in Lake Country “to celebrate the history of the Okanagan People in this region and to acknowledge the relationship that the Okanagan People share with this land,” according to a 2021 summary of the proposed park elements.

The proposed facility is one-storey, 5,000 square- feet and would feature an exhibition gallery/event hall, outdoor patio, public washrooms, a meeting room, a kitchen, secure storage space and utility space.

The exhibition gallery/event hall would be approximately 3,500 square-feet and would provide a flexible space for interpretive display, programming and events.

The document does not specify exactly where the facility would be located but notes it would be adjacent to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The nature park proposal includes plans for trails, boardwalks, site furniture, car parking, an outdoor classroom, outdoor structures and interpretive signage. Work would also be done to restore wetland and grassland habitats, including a new stormwater treatment wetland.

The total budget for the project is $4 million. The culture centre accounts for $1.9 million of the construction costs, and $1.2 million for the nature park. The remaining $900,000 will cover project planning costs, consultant fees and contingency.

Respondents to the request for expressions of interest will be providing the district with information that will guide the district to the procurement and contracting stage of the process.

READ MORE: Lake Country mayor reflects on 2021

READ MORE: Vernon councillor voices disapproval over cultural centre process

Brendan Shykora