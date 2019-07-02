“Lifeline - Sqilxw Resilience” was raised at Highway 3 and Cawston Avenue on July 1, 2019. (submitted)

Indigenous mural raised on Hwy 3 on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist

“Canada Day is not a celebration for everyone,” said one Okanagan artist after an Indigenous mural was raised on a busy road in Kelowna.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan in partnership with the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society and the Kelowna Senior Secondary Honours (KSSH) raised a billboard on Highway 3 near Cawston Road on July 1 as a reminder that confederation and colonialism has had a negative effect on Indigenous communities in Canada.

“There are different perspectives on this land,” said Crystal Pryzbille, fine arts master student at UBCO and facilitator of the project.

READ MORE: B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

Artist Sheldon Louis along with 12 students from KSSH painted “Lifeline – Sqilxw Resilience” last year with help of a $1,500 UBC Partnership Recognition Fund and waited until July 1 to raise it.

It features a prismatic collection of Indigenous symbols and settings such as people, lakes, mountains and animals.

“There was lots of honking on the highway as people drove by,” said Pryzbille.

READ MORE: Indigenous festival co-creator looking to build traditional Okanagan event

The painting is in line with an on-going mission that Pryzbille describes as an artful reminder of Indigenous resillience from over a century of adversity and the broader histories of Canada.

Most Read