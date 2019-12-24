The production is coming to Kelowna on Feb. 8 (Photo courtesy of Rotary Centre for the Arts)

Indigenous theatrical production coming to Kelowna

“Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish” will be performed at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre on Feb. 8

An exciting Indigenous theatrical production is coming to Kelowna’s Rotary Centre.

The Vancouver Axis Theatre Company will be performing their “Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish” production for theatergoers on Feb. 8.

The production tells the tale of a family’s struggle to appease a power spirit living in the Kwantlens First Nations Village of Squa’lets.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts search for new executive director

After disturbing the spirit, the family must get help from a bear, a raven and a Sasquatch to try and make amends with it.

The production is suitable for all ages and prices will vary from $15 to $25.

Axis’ productions have been performing in theatres and schools for over 40 years and have earned more than 25 iconic awards in the process.

To get tickets for the show, you can visit the Rotary Centre’s website .

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna receives $100,000 to help laid-off mill workers
Next story
Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Just Posted

RCMP rescue dog from ledge in Peachland

‘The owner and dog were both very happy to be reunited’

West Kelowna man accused of murdering wife granted bail

Kevin Costin is charged with second-degree murder related to the death of his wife in November 2015

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

Kelowna Salvation Army kettle campaign comes up $146,000 short

Organization has only raised 79 per cent of campaign goal as kettles close this afternoon

Indigenous theatrical production coming to Kelowna

“Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish” will be performed at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre on Feb. 8

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

A late December blizzard isolated a small B.C. community for several days.… Continue reading

Vernon RCMP locate missing Sicamous man

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

North Okanagan concert celebrates 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth

Community Concert Association production review

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Most Read