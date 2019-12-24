Indigenous theatrical production coming to Kelowna

“Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish” will be performed at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre on Feb. 8

The production is coming to Kelowna on Feb. 8 (Photo courtesy of Rotary Centre for the Arts)

An exciting Indigenous theatrical production is coming to Kelowna’s Rotary Centre.

The Vancouver Axis Theatre Company will be performing their “Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish” production for theatergoers on Feb. 8.

The production tells the tale of a family’s struggle to appease a power spirit living in the Kwantlens First Nations Village of Squa’lets.

After disturbing the spirit, the family must get help from a bear, a raven and a Sasquatch to try and make amends with it.

The production is suitable for all ages and prices will vary from $15 to $25.

Axis’ productions have been performing in theatres and schools for over 40 years and have earned more than 25 iconic awards in the process.

To get tickets for the show, you can visit the Rotary Centre’s website .

