Individual at Kelowna school tests positive for COVID-19

Authorities say they are self-isolating at home with support from local health teams

Authorities have confirmed another case of COVID-19 at a school in Kelowna.

School District 23 (SD23) announced Friday night (Jan. 22) that someone at Rutland Senior Secondary tested positive for the virus, that day.

According to SD23, they are self-isolating at home with support from local health teams.

They will be working with Interior Health (IH) to determine if any further actions are necessary. IH will be contacting anyone potentially exposed.

On Friday, 79 new cases of the virus were reported in the region, as well as two more deaths.

Coronavirus