Industrial development eyed for Kelowna-Lake Country border

Plan submitted for three-building project in the Hiram Walker Industrial Park

A multi-building development is being proposed for Kelowna’s industrial area.

Plans submitted to city hall describe a three-building project covering 63,000 square feet in the Hiram Walker Industrial Park.

Unit sizes would vary between 1,500 and 4,600 sq. ft., catering to small or medium-sized heavy industrial contractors or uses. Documents also note that since the area is predominately industrial, employee and customer safety are key considerations.

The buildings and parking areas would be well-lit for maximum visibility, so as to not allow for potential hiding places.

A city staff report from July 2022, stated that Kelowna will need a significant increase in industrial land over the next two decades.

READ MORE: Kelowna needs 236 acres of industrial land to meet future demand: Report

In January, Lake Country council forward an exclusion application to the Agriculture Land Commission to remove six parcels of land for future industrial use.

The lands are located between Okanagan Centre Road West and Glenmore Road, and south of Seaton Road.

READ MORE: Future business park in Lake Country could produce millions in needed tax revenue

