A render of the planned industrial-residential development in Kelowna’s north-end industrial area. Residential units can be seen stepped back on the top floor. (Emil Anderson Construction)

A render of the planned industrial-residential development in Kelowna’s north-end industrial area. Residential units can be seen stepped back on the top floor. (Emil Anderson Construction)

Industrial-residential development a first for Kelowna

The building would contain three floors of industrial use and one floor of apartments

Residential- and industrial-use will come together in a developmental first for the City of Kelowna.

On Monday, Oct. 19, city council unanimously granted a development permit to Emil Anderson Construction for a four-storey industrial-residential building at Ethel Street and Crowley Avenue in Kelowna’s north-end industrial area.

This will be the first time the city has combined industrial and residential uses in one development and it plans to use the building as a pilot project to determine whether similar applications should be considered in the future.

“Industrial and residential are traditionally thought to be conflicting land uses,” said city planner Aaron Thibeault. “However, as mixed-use buildings have gained popularity recently, the concept of including industrial and residential uses in the same building has gained greater acceptance.”

Thibeault noted that other municipalities have successfully implemented similar developments.

The 10 apartments, all of which are on the building’s fourth floor, are intended for use by on-site workers. The other three floors would be designated for industrial use.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Deer with arrow through back spotted roaming Penticton
Next story
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

Just Posted

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Francophone school

École de L’Anse-au-sable is not affiliated with local SD23

A fund for the family of Steve Dahnert has been set up on GoFundMe. (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe set up for Penticton family of motorcycle crash victim

Steve Dahnert was struck by an SUV that crossed a double-solid line on Oct. 12

Olympia Taverna in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood was destroyed by a fire on Oct. 6. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Olympia Taverna fire deemed accidental

The Kelowna restaurant went up in flames late on Tuesday, Oct. 6

Cheers! Okanagan Tours Ltd. vehicles. (Contributed)
Okanagan tour company seeks new parking spaces for vehicles after run-in with vandalism

Cheers! Okanagan Tours Ltd. has had a number of its vehicles vandalized in recent weeks

A render of the planned industrial-residential development in Kelowna’s north-end industrial area. Residential units can be seen stepped back on the top floor. (Emil Anderson Construction)
Industrial-residential development a first for Kelowna

The building would contain three floors of industrial use and one floor of apartments

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan arrives at Luxton Hall to cast their votes in advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Pandemic election prompts voter suppression claims by B.C. Liberals

‘These emergencies require in us a maturity that has been lacking in politics for so long’

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received footage of a suspect vehicle littering hate flyers around 21st Avenue in Vernon Oct. 17, 2020. (RCMP)
WATCH: Footage offers lead in hate-fuelled flyer probe: Vernon Mounties

Vernon police received footage of an older model green truck distributing flyers in the early morning hours Saturday

An early morning fire destroyed the Willems Fire Products mill Friday, Oct. 16. (Contributed)
Fire claims longtime Lumby mill

Go Fund Me established to help family-owned business rebuild

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of UBC geoscientists discovered the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Charmaine Scherck with her fiancee, Jason. Friends of the Vernon mortgage broker have started a GoFundMe after a spinal cord stroke left her paralyzed from the chest down Sept. 17, 2020. (Contributed)
Funds raised for Vernon woman who awoke mysteriously paralyzed

Friends are rallying support for Charmaine Scherck, who suffered a spinal cord stroke on Sept. 17

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Most Read