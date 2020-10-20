Industrial-residential development a first for Kelowna

The building would contain three floors of industrial use and one floor of apartments

A render of the planned industrial-residential development in Kelowna’s north-end industrial area. Residential units can be seen stepped back on the top floor. (Emil Anderson Construction)

Residential- and industrial-use will come together in a developmental first for the City of Kelowna.

On Monday, Oct. 19, city council unanimously granted a development permit to Emil Anderson Construction for a four-storey industrial-residential building at Ethel Street and Crowley Avenue in Kelowna’s north-end industrial area.

This will be the first time the city has combined industrial and residential uses in one development and it plans to use the building as a pilot project to determine whether similar applications should be considered in the future.

“Industrial and residential are traditionally thought to be conflicting land uses,” said city planner Aaron Thibeault. “However, as mixed-use buildings have gained popularity recently, the concept of including industrial and residential uses in the same building has gained greater acceptance.”

Thibeault noted that other municipalities have successfully implemented similar developments.

The 10 apartments, all of which are on the building’s fourth floor, are intended for use by on-site workers. The other three floors would be designated for industrial use.

